High schoolers will put their cybersecurity skills to the test at Camp SLO challenge

Fresh off its grand opening, the California Cyber Training Complex will host the 2017 California Cyber Innovation Challenge on June 24-25.
The challenge is a collaborative effort of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development and Cal Poly, and will feature 16 teams of high school students from across the state.
“In the coming months, teams of high school students from across California will compete in timed cybersecurity challenges designed to replicate the various threats that cybersecurity professionals face, including attacks on critical infrastructure and attempted breaches of consumer data on connected devices,” according to a Cal Poly statement.
The winners of those competitions will earn one of 16 spots at the competition at Camp San Luis Obispo.
High schools interested in joining are encouraged to email gobiz.innovation@gov.ca.gov, while those interested in attending the challenge are asked to register at www.eventbrite.com/e/go-biz-california-cyber-innovation-challenge-tickets-32706330515.
