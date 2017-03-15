Local

March 15, 2017

Pismo Beach Pier closed as renovation work begins

By Gabby Ferreira

Here’s your reminder: Beginning Wednesday, the Pismo Beach Pier is completely closed.

Crews are starting on the landward side of the pier, at the seawall, and will systematically work toward the ocean. They hope to have the first diamond of the pier open by the July Fourth weekend, but that still means there will be no access to the pier for about four months.

Construction on the pier is expected to last 30 months, or a little more than two years, but city senior engineer Eric Eldridge stressed that the city would try to keep the pier open as much as possible.

The makeover is expected to cost $8.7 million.

