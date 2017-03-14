7 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, March 15

Book discussion — “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot
4 to 5 p.m.
Part of the Cuesta Book of the Year program. Adults. Shell Beach Library, 230 Leeward Ave., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-781-4796.
“Weird Science” showing
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Screening of the 1985 movie. Teen and adult. San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-4796.
Soup supper
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday Soup Supper and fellowship. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Ave., Cambria. Free. 805-927-4356.
Brynn Albanese and Duane Inglish
7 to 9 p.m.
Classical, folk, gypsy and popular music. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St. Cambria. $12. 805-927-3877.
SLOlio — A Gathering of True Stories
7 to 9 p.m.
Theme: “Looking For Love.” Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-995-2867. www.slolio.org.
“Last of the Red Hot Lovers”
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Stage production. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $41 to $48. 805-489-9444.
Masters of Hawaiian Music
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $38 to $48. 805-756-4849.
