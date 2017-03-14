Local

7 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, March 15

Book discussion — “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot

4 to 5 p.m.

Part of the Cuesta Book of the Year program. Adults. Shell Beach Library, 230 Leeward Ave., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-781-4796.

“Weird Science” showing

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Screening of the 1985 movie. Teen and adult. San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-4796.

Soup supper

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday Soup Supper and fellowship. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Ave., Cambria. Free. 805-927-4356.

Brynn Albanese and Duane Inglish

7 to 9 p.m.

Classical, folk, gypsy and popular music. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St. Cambria. $12. 805-927-3877.

SLOlio — A Gathering of True Stories

7 to 9 p.m.

Theme: “Looking For Love.” Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-995-2867. www.slolio.org.

“Last of the Red Hot Lovers”

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Stage production. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $41 to $48. 805-489-9444.

Masters of Hawaiian Music

7:30 to 10 p.m.

Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $38 to $48. 805-756-4849.

