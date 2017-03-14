Morro Bay, Avila Beach featured on Travel Channel’s ‘Bizarre Foods’ this week

The “Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern” episode featuring the Central Coast is airing on the Travel Channel this week.
The episode, which debuted Monday night, will air again Tuesday at 6 p.m. and midnight and Sunday at 7 p.m.
Back in December, Zimmern filmed a segment of his show at Tognazzini’s Dockside in Morro Bay. He also went fishing in Avila Beach before going to Grover Beach for a barbecue with a local fishing family. Zimmern stopped at other locations along the Central Coast, including Santa Barbara.
“His journey takes him hagfish fishing in the Pacific, eating the slimy reproductive organs of sea urchins and foraging for juicy gooseneck barnacles,” read the description for the episode, called “Cruising the Pacific Coast Highway.”
Catch and pic of the day! This Ling cod eats so much octopus that the ink turns its flesh … https://t.co/qmezvBzCer pic.twitter.com/4Rh8d40JBp— Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) December 12, 2016
