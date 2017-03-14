Cal Poly dean one of 39 award winners honored by diversity magazine

INSIGHT Into Diversity, billed as “the oldest and largest diversity magazine and website in higher education today,” awarded outgoing Cal Poly Dean Phil Bailey, of the College of Science and Mathematics, with its 2017 Giving Back award.
Bailey, who is set to retire at the end of the school year after 48 years at Cal Poly, will be among 39 award recipients to be included in the magazine’s April “Leadership Support and Giving Back” magazine edition.
The award honors college and university administrators who go beyond their everyday leadership duties and give back to their campuses and communities, according to Cal Poly news release.
INSIGHT Into Diversity chose its award recipients based on nominations by their colleagues and “outstanding demonstration of social responsibility, involvement with students, faculty, staff and the community; and commitment to serving under-represented populations.”
The university said Bailey’s contributions to the university include focusing on diversity when hiring faculty and staff, providing Kente cloth for graduates at Black Commencement, taking in more than 20 students experiencing financial hardship and establishing the university’s Cal Poly Cares program for food-insecure students.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler
