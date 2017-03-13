18-year-old dies after apparently falling off cliff in Carpinteria

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a very stuck bigrig off the Oceano Dunes Pause

0:28 RV gets stuck at Oceano Dunes

1:14 'We're at a major crossroads,' Rep. Salud Carbajal tells oil train opponents at protest in SLO

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

2:45 How SLO County's Operation Surf helps veterans with PTSD and combat injuries