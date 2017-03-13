Cecchetti Road in Arroyo Grande reopens after storm closure

Cecchetti Road in Arroyo Grande has reopened after flooding forced a closure in late January.
The point where the road crosses over Arroyo Grande Creek was undermined by the creek’s high flows during recent rains, and it was closed while the crossing was evaluated and repaired.
Cars were detoured through Huasna Road while the crossing — also an access route for Branch Elementary School — was closed.
The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works has since reopened the road, the department announced Monday.
