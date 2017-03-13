Local

March 13, 2017 5:26 PM

Cecchetti Road in Arroyo Grande reopens after storm closure

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

Cecchetti Road in Arroyo Grande has reopened after flooding forced a closure in late January.

The point where the road crosses over Arroyo Grande Creek was undermined by the creek’s high flows during recent rains, and it was closed while the crossing was evaluated and repaired.

Cars were detoured through Huasna Road while the crossing — also an access route for Branch Elementary School — was closed.

The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works has since reopened the road, the department announced Monday.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

Winds batter South County; flooding, and downed trees, power lines block roadways

Multiple trees fell on Corbett Canyon Road on Friday, February 17, 2017, closing the roadway. Trees also downed power lines on Carpenter Canyon Road near Cold Canyon landfill, south of San Luis Obispo. Oceano Dunes closed for the weekend because of the st

Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'We're at a major crossroads,' Rep. Salud Carbajal tells oil train opponents at protest in SLO

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos