Food Bank Coalition of SLO County names Drabinski new CEO

The Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County has named a new CEO — Kevin Drabinski, a state Assembly field representative in the Republican party.
Drabinski replaces the position vacated by Carl Hansen, who served as CEO for over 10 years until his retirement on Jan. 31.
Drabinski will join an executive team that includes Chief Operations Officer Wendy Lewis, who took on the leadership duties in an interim period.
Drabinski most recently served as the senior field representative for the California State Assembly district office serving San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties. He has previously held positions in administration and communications and is a 30-year resident of San Luis Obispo, according to the Food Bank.
Drabinski earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from UC Berkeley, a master’s in Public Administration from the University of San Francisco and a master’s in Pastoral Studies from Loyola University New Orleans.
