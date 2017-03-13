5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, March 14

Piedras Blancas Light Station tours
9:45 a.m.
Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 1.5 miles north of the lighthouse. $10 adults, $5 ages 6 to 17, free ages 5 and younger. 805-927-7361.
Art studio activity: Mud painting
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Paint a colorful picture using a mixture of mud and paint. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.
San Luis Obispo International Film Festival
5 to 11 p.m.
Festival features six days of film with more than 100 screenings, wine and more. SLO Film Festival Headquarters, 1009 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Costs vary depending on event. 805-546-3456.
SLO Film Fest Opening Night party and screening
5:30 p.m.
Includes reception, screening of “Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table” and more. Fremont Theatre, 1025 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $50, $40 students and Film Society members. 805-546-3456.
Jazz jam session
7 to 9 p.m.
Linnaea’s Café, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-5888.
