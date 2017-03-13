Local

March 13, 2017

5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, March 14

Piedras Blancas Light Station tours

9:45 a.m.

Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 1.5 miles north of the lighthouse. $10 adults, $5 ages 6 to 17, free ages 5 and younger. 805-927-7361.

Art studio activity: Mud painting

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Paint a colorful picture using a mixture of mud and paint. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.

San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

5 to 11 p.m.

Festival features six days of film with more than 100 screenings, wine and more. SLO Film Festival Headquarters, 1009 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Costs vary depending on event. 805-546-3456.

SLO Film Fest Opening Night party and screening

5:30 p.m.

Includes reception, screening of “Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table” and more. Fremont Theatre, 1025 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $50, $40 students and Film Society members. 805-546-3456.

Jazz jam session

7 to 9 p.m.

Linnaea’s Café, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-5888.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

