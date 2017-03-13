Diablo Canyon reactor at half-power for tunnel cleaning

A reactor at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant is operating at half-power today, in order to conduct a planned cleaning of the plant’s intake tunnels.
According to a news release, operators at the plant successfully reduced power to Unit 2 for the cleaning Monday, and is expected to continue throughout the week. It will return to full power following completion of the work.
Crews routinely perform a planned cleaning of the plant’s cooling water system components — such as the intake tunnels — and to perform other scheduled maintenance.
Unit 1 continues to safely operate at 100 percent power.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments