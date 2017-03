Watch this Ford F-250 pull a very stuck bigrig off the Oceano Dunes

Brian Reaume's modified truck saved the day March 4, 2017, when he pulled a stuck semitruck off the beach at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreational Area. And how did the bigrig even get there? Reaume said the driver was lost and attempted to turn around on the beach, but got stuck in the dry sand.