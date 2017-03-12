Government meetings in SLO County for the week of March 13

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consider Community Development Block Grant Projects for 2017 and Arroyo Grande Community Service Grant Program allocations; consider scheduling a public hearing to form a Groundwater Sustainability Agency over the nonadjudicated portion of the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin within the Arroyo Grande city limits to comply with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act of 2014.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Appoint a new fire chief. Consider 2016 California Building Code updates.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Reauthorize government access channel. Adopt personnel rules and regulations.
Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees. Meets Tuesday. 805-769-1000. Approve Edgenuity online curriculum. Consider censuring Trustee Chris Bausch.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a one-year extension on entitlements approved for the 38th Street Townhomes, 514 38th St. Consider a planned development amendment for proposed changes to the Southgate Center, 1650 Ramada Drive.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. The agenda was not posted online by Saturday.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Special Tuesday meeting. 805-781-7100. Consider codifying and reaffirming marijuana regulation.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Special meeting Monday. 805-781-5000. Hearing to consider an appeal by Phillips 66 and Jeff Edwards of the Planning Commission’s denial of development permits to allow construction of a rail spur and related facilities at the company’s Nipomo Mesa refinery. The hearing is expected to continue on subsequent days during the week.
