5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, March 13

Climate Change and the Environment: Is there hope?
10:15 a.m to noon.
Discussion. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
SLO Clean Energy Crossroads March and Rally
Noon to 1 p.m.
Rally to call on San Luis Obispo County supervisors to uphold the denial of the proposed Phillips 66 oil train terminal project. County Government Center Plaza, 1055 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-316-0033.
Mixed-media art demonstration with Ellen Jewett
3 to 5 p.m.
Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504, www.artcentermorrobay.org.
Tom Neilson
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Folk singer. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero No. 5, Morro Bay. Free. 805-972-8388.
Atascadero Art Association meeting
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Features Deborah Hintergardt and small acrylic painting on paper project. Atascadero Art Assocation, 5820 Traffic Way, Atascadero. Free. 805-461-6596.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments