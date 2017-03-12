Local

March 12, 2017 4:30 PM

Here’s how full SLO County reservoirs are after the stormy winter

Tribune staff

Things seem to have settled down after a stormy winter, but San Luis Obispo-area reservoirs are still seeing the impacts of winter weather that toppled trees, flooded roads and caused above-average rainfall.

Santa Margarita Lake is at a little more than full capacity, and Lake Nacimiento is at 86 percent—lower than they were in late February, but still high.

Though it’s sunny and the weather has been warming up, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey says wet weather could return to the Central Coast by March 22.

RESERVOIR LEVELS

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County reservoir levels, as of Sunday, March 12, 2017:

Lopez Lake

58.7 percent

Lake Nacimiento

86 percent

Lake San Antonio

50 percent

Santa Margarita Lake

100.5 percent

Whale Rock Reservoir

75.59 percent

SOURCE: San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department and Monterey County Water Resources

