Here’s how full SLO County reservoirs are after the stormy winter

Things seem to have settled down after a stormy winter, but San Luis Obispo-area reservoirs are still seeing the impacts of winter weather that toppled trees, flooded roads and caused above-average rainfall.
Santa Margarita Lake is at a little more than full capacity, and Lake Nacimiento is at 86 percent—lower than they were in late February, but still high.
Though it’s sunny and the weather has been warming up, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey says wet weather could return to the Central Coast by March 22.
RESERVOIR LEVELS
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County reservoir levels, as of Sunday, March 12, 2017:
Lopez Lake
58.7 percent
Lake Nacimiento
86 percent
Lake San Antonio
50 percent
Santa Margarita Lake
100.5 percent
Whale Rock Reservoir
75.59 percent
SOURCE: San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department and Monterey County Water Resources
