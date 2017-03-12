Local

March 12, 2017 3:30 PM

What to do if you are detained by immigration authorities

Here is what to do in case you’re detained by immigration authorities, according to the Mexican Consulate:

1. Develop an emergency plan. Take care of your family, especially minor children. If they’re born in the USA, go to your closest consulate to register them as Mexicans.

Elabora un plan de emergencia. Cuida de tu familia especialmente de las y los menores. Si nacieron en EUA, acude a tu Consulado más cercano para registrarlos como mexicanos.

2. Find out what documents you always should keep handy and keep a copy of all your documentation in a safe place.

Investiga qué documentos debes llevar siempre a la mano y mantén una copia de toda tu documentación en un lugar seguro.

3. If you require immigration counseling, consult with your consulate, and they will provide information on reliable immigration lawyers.

Si requieres orientación migratoria, acércate a tu consulado, te brindarán información sobre abogados confiables de migración.

4. Know your rights in your home, place of work or on the street.

Conoce tus derechos en tu casa, lugar de trabajo o en la calle.

5. If authorities enter your home without an arrest warrant or badge, in a very polite way ask their names and badge numbers and tell them that you don’t give your consent to search.

Si las autoridades entran a tu casa sin una orden de arresto y/o registro, de manera muy cortés, pide nombres y numeros de placas y diles que no das tu consentiemiento para realizar el registro.

6. If authorities detain you:

Si las autoridades te detienen:

▪  Remain silent

Guarda silencio

▪  Don’t reveal your immigration status

No reveles tu situación migratoria

▪  Ask to speak with your closest Mexican consulate

Pide hablar con tu Consulado de México más cercano

▪  Talk to your lawyer

Comunícate con tu abogado

▪  Don’t sign anything

No firmes nada

▪  Find out who arrested you

Averigua quién te arrestó

▪  Request an interpreter and a right to bail

Solicita un intérprete y derecho a fianza

▪  Don’t lie

No mientas

▪  Don’t hand over fake documents

No entregues documentos falsos

For more information, contact your nearest Mexican Consulate or call CIAM: 1-855-463-6395. Information provided by the Mexican Consulate and Mexican Information and Assistance Center.

Para mayor información acércate a tu Consulado de México mas cercano o llama al CIAM: 1-855-463-6395. Información provisto por el Consulado de México y Centro de Información y Asistencia a Mexicanos.

