17 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, March 12

Oceano Lagoon Walk
10 a.m. to noon.
Leisurely walk, learn about the history, native plants and animals, and recreational opportunities of the Oceano Lagoon. Chance of poison oak. 1.25 miles, Rain cancels. No dogs. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave., Oceano. Free. 805-772-2694.
Purim Celebration
11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Congregation Beth David, 10180 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. $15 admission includes games and activities. Food available for sale. 805-544-0870.
Swanson Fund Benefit
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Features lunch with wine and performances by Canzona Women’s Ensemble and Opera San Luis Obispo soloists. Benefits the Clifton Swanson PAC Community Access Fund. Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. $75. 805-541-5401.
Camp Fire community hike
Noon to 3 p.m.
Froom Canyon Loop. 4 miles. RSVP to Wes at wesarmdds@gmail.com or call 805-459-3660. Froom Ranch, Froom Ranch Way, San Luis Obispo. Free.
SLO Lions Club Annual Spaghetti Dinner
Noon to 5 p.m.
Benefits local charities. Elks Club, 222 Elks Lane, San Luis Obispo. $8, free younger than 6. 805-543-1500.
Caroline Cotter and Michael Howard
1 to 4 p.m.
Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.
Central Coast Fiddlers jam session
1:15 to 3:30 p.m.
Featuring classic country, bluegrass, and oldies music, along with refreshments. Arroyo Grande Community Center, 211 Vernon St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-937-2238.
Jon Stephen performance
2 to 5 p.m.
Features tropical Brazilian/Nuevo Flamenco guitarist. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. $10. 805-627-1443.
“Retro Disneyland Slide Show”
3 p.m.
Humorist Charles Phoenix presents vintage slides of Disneyland with narration. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $31.20 to $39. 805-756-4849.
Jazz Vespers concert
4 p.m.
Features Marshall Otwell Trio. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St.,San Luis Obispo. Donations accepted. 805-543-5451.
San Luis Obispo Youth Symphony spring concert
4 to 6 p.m.
Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $5 to $15. 805-756-4849.
Brynn Albanese and Duane Inglish
7 to 9 p.m.
Classical, folk, gypsy and popular music. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St. Cambria. $12. 805-927-3877.
Young Ireland benefit concert
7 p.m.
Irish-American band. San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $35. 805-801-2988.
Skipper’s Alley
7 p.m.
Irish music. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-2880.
Caroline Cotter with Michael Howard
7 to 9 p.m.
Range of music styles. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Donations accepted. 805-541-5888.
Jam with Jill Knight
7 to 10 p.m.
Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.
Matisyahu
8 p.m.
Reggae artist. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $131 to $193. 805-546-8600.
