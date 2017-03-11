17 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, March 12

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners Pause

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you'

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO