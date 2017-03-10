SLO County grand jury releases annual report, asks for applications

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay Pause

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:45 Crews remove downed trees at Morro Bay State Park after storms

0:37 Motorcyclist killed in Shell Beach crash

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:54 Leopard shark swims among surfers in Pismo Beach

1:07 Morro Bay drive turns frightening as tree falls on car during fierce storm

4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly