20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, March 11

Book sale
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Grover Beach Community Library, 240 N. Ninth St., Grover Beach. 805-473-3457.
Introduction to Digital Photography
9 a.m. to noon.
Learn basic information on cameras, menus, exposure and metering modes. Includes lighting, white balance, resolution and composition. Elm Street Community Center, 1221 Ash St., Arroyo Grande. $30 includes a DVD. 805-474-5474.
Create your own Leprechaun Lantern
9 a.m. to noon.
Children can make their own Leprechaun Lantern nightlight. Orchard Supply Hardware, 2005 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-0604.
Sketch Walk — Surprise
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Destination depends on weather, flower displays and the choice of the group. Meet at the Spooner Ranch House Visitor Center. Easy walk. Less than 1 mile. Rain cancels. No dogs. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Sky Dome Planetarium
10:30, 11:20 a.m. and 12:10 p.m.
Venture into outer space via a huge, inflatable dome planetarium. Registration required. San Luis Obispo County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-4796.
Bagpipes and History
11 a.m.
Discussion by Phil Tillman. San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum, 1940 Santa Barbara Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission $3, $2 ages 4-15, free 3 and younger. 805-548-1894
Free Family Art Day at San Luis Obispo Museum of Art
Noon to 3 p.m.
Experience the arts of Japan. Crafts include traditional kirigami sculptures (similar to origami) and colorful carp kites. All materials are included. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Spring Fling Bingo
12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Benefits local college scholarships and charitable organizations. Includes two bingo cards, refreshments and entry to the raffle. Arroyo Grande Community Center, 211 Vernon St., Arroyo Grande. $20 per person. 805-473-1866.
The Mysteries of Bird Migration
1 to 2 p.m.
Learn bird physiology, behavior and the latest migration research with a local biologist. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. $10, $5 garden members. 805-541-1400.
Saturday Live featuring Dulcie Taylor
1 to 4 p.m.
Americana, folk concert. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Slider Day on Traffic Way
1 to 4 p.m.
Featuring a variety of sliders from local chefs. Downtown Atascadero, Traffic Way, Atascadero. $15. www.atascaderoarts.com.
Rotary Club Crab Feed
4 to 7 p.m.
Benefits the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise Foundation, which distributes $1,000 scholarships to Paso Robles High School graduates, sponsors high school juniors to attend Rotary Youth Leadership Camp (RYLA), and supports Skills USA. Windfall Farms, 4715 Flying Paster Lane, Paso Robles. $75 per person. 805-226-9245. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2796028.
Purim celebration
6:30 to 10 p.m.
Congregation Beth David, 10180 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. $15, $10 members. 805-544-0870.
Contra dance
6:30 to 10 p.m.
Jean Gorrindo will teach and call dances to the music of contra dance band BLAM! Odd Fellows Hall, 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. $10, $5 CCCDS members and students, children 16 and younger free. 805-602-2929. www.cccds.org.
Owl call hike
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Guided, moderate-to-easy hike to learn about owls. Meet at the park office. Rain cancels. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Michael Fracasso in concert
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Singer-songwriter whose music spans country and rock. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo.$20. 805-547-0278.
Skipper’s Alley
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Irish music concert. Castoro Cellars, 1315 N. Bethel Road, Templeton. $20. 805-238-0725.
The Dave Douglas Quartet
8 to 9:30 p.m.
Trumpeter concert. Cuesta College Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $20 to $25. 805-546-3198.
Classics in the Cohan IV
8 to 10 p.m.
Concert featuring Symphony No. 4 by Brahms. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $20 to $85. 805-543-3533.
“Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash: A Night to Remember”
8 to 10 p.m.
Musical tribute to Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $41 to $48. 805-489-9444.
