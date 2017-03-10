U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal to hold Santa Barbara town hall on health care

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal will host a town hall meeting Monday in Santa Barbara to discuss possible effects of House Republicans’ health care plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — and what it means for residents of the Central Coast.
He does not yet have plans to hold a similar meeting in San Luis Obispo County, his office said Thursday.
The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Fleischmann Auditorium, at 2559 Puesta Del Sol, in Santa Barbara. A panel including officials from Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, the Samsum Clinic, Planned Parenthood of the Central Coast and CenCal Health will be available to answer questions from the audience.
Carbajal’s office states that the GOP health care plan would “raise premium costs for working and middle-class families, give massive tax breaks to the wealthy, threaten Medicaid funding, charge older Americans five times more for their care, defund Planned Parenthood, and provide fewer protections for those with pre-existing conditions.”
The 24th Congressional District includes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, as well as a slice of northern Ventura County.
