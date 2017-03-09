Driver crashes into seawall in Cayucos

A white pickup got stuck on top of the 5-foot seawall in Cayucos on Thursday evening, according to Cayucos Fire Department Capt. Jeff Minetti.
California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Trenery said alcohol was involved. The driver allegedly lost control of his truck, which spun out and hit the seawall.
Only one person was involved in the crash, Minetti said, and no one was injured.
The driver is currently in the hospital for unrelated reasons, Trenery said.
The crash occurred on Ocean Front Avenue in front of surf store Good Clean Fun, Minetti said. CHP and the Cayucos Fire Department responded to the scene after receiving a call about 6:55 p.m.
An investigation is underway, officials said.
