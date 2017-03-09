Leaders gather to find solutions to SLO County’s housing crunch

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you' Pause

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

1:49 Javier Cerritos de los Santos del Consulado de México en Oxnard habla sobre asuntos migratorios

1:07 Morro Bay drive turns frightening as tree falls on car during fierce storm

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

1:31 Take a drive from Cayucos to San Luis Obispo — in 90 seconds