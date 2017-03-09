Local

March 9, 2017 6:04 PM

8 things to do in SLO County on Friday, March 10

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Fish fry

4 to 7 p.m.

Fish fries during Lent on Fridays through April 7. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 501 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $7 to $13. 805-489-2680.

Opening art reception for Dottie Visker and Jack and Gay McNeal

5 to 8 p.m.

Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.

“St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland”

7 p.m.

Irish music, song and dance featuring members of The Kerry Traditional Orchestra and champion dancer Connor Reider. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $36 to $48. 805-489-9444.

“Guys & Dolls”

7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St. $40 to $45. 805-786-2440. www.slolittletheatre.org.

“Nana’s Naughty Knickers”

7:30 p.m.

Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $22. 805-927-3877.

Robert Cray Band

7 p.m.

Soul and rock. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $28 to $40. 805-546-8600. www.goodmedicinepresents.com.

The Dave Douglas Quartet with Cuesta Jazz Band

8 to 9:30 p.m.

Jazz trumpeter. Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.

African Guitar Summit

8 to 10 p.m.

Rhythmic and melodic sounds of Africa. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $31 to $39. 805-756-4849.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos