8 things to do in SLO County on Friday, March 10

Fish fry
4 to 7 p.m.
Fish fries during Lent on Fridays through April 7. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 501 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $7 to $13. 805-489-2680.
Opening art reception for Dottie Visker and Jack and Gay McNeal
5 to 8 p.m.
Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
“St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland”
7 p.m.
Irish music, song and dance featuring members of The Kerry Traditional Orchestra and champion dancer Connor Reider. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $36 to $48. 805-489-9444.
“Guys & Dolls”
7 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St. $40 to $45. 805-786-2440. www.slolittletheatre.org.
“Nana’s Naughty Knickers”
7:30 p.m.
Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $22. 805-927-3877.
Robert Cray Band
7 p.m.
Soul and rock. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $28 to $40. 805-546-8600. www.goodmedicinepresents.com.
The Dave Douglas Quartet with Cuesta Jazz Band
8 to 9:30 p.m.
Jazz trumpeter. Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.
African Guitar Summit
8 to 10 p.m.
Rhythmic and melodic sounds of Africa. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $31 to $39. 805-756-4849.
