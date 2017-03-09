Atascadero farmers market moving to Sunken Gardens

The North County farmers market in Atascadero will soon have a new home: Sunken Gardens.
The market — which is now held at Smart & Final, 8200 El Camino Real — will open at the park on April 5, and will be every Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m., according to a city news release.
The Sunken Gardens previously played host to the market, but it moved to what was then the Albertsons parking lot in 2011.
“The return of farmers market to our downtown will be a welcomed addition for our merchants and restaurants in the surrounding area,” Mayor Tom O’Malley said in statement. “We are excited with their decision, as this location offers a great opportunity for growth and residents to enjoy a central location, along with the beautiful surroundings of the downtown area.”
The market will continue to operate at the Smart & Final through March 29. For more information, contact Robyn Gable at robyn@northcountyfarmersmarkets.com or Terrie Banish at tbanish@atascadero.org.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments