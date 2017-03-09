Grover Beach water bills will increase, but less than expected

1:49 Javier Cerritos de los Santos del Consulado de México en Oxnard habla sobre asuntos migratorios Pause

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:45 Crews remove downed trees at Morro Bay State Park after storms

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide