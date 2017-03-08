AT&T experiences brief 911 outage, a day after Verizon’s service was down

AT&T 911 service was restored to San Luis Obispo-area customers after a very brief outage Wednesday evening, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
At 7:53 p.m., the police department sent out an alert that AT&T customers were unable to call 911 from their cellphones. Four minutes later, it sent another alert that said local AT&T service had been restored. Outages were reported across the country.
Agencies in West Virginia, Nevada, Arkansas, Texas, Iowa, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, have sent out tweets reporting outages. Parts of Northern California also are affected.
On Wednesday evening, a spokesman for the Dallas-based AT&T could not immediately provide more details on how many states have been affected by the outage. At 7:30 p.m., AT&T tweeted: “Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected.” No further details were available.
Verizon experienced similar outages in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday. Verizon customers saw their 911 service return after several hours. It was unclear what caused that outage.
