Mark your calendars: Lineup for Concerts in the Plaza released

Summer must be right around the corner: This year’s lineup for San Luis Obispo’s 22nd annual Concerts in the Plaza series was released Wednesday.
The 14 bands — selected from a pool of more than 90 applicants — showcase an eclectic mix of music genres, ranging from reggae to jazz, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association.
▪ June 9: TROPO
▪ June 16: Fialta
▪ June 23: The Tipsy Gypsies
▪ June 30: Diego’s Umbrella
▪ July 7: Bear Market Riot
▪ July 14: The Kicks
▪ July 21: Moonshiner Collective
▪ July 28: Resination
▪ Aug. 4: Royal Jelly Jive
▪ Aug. 11: Damon Castillo Band
▪ Aug. 18: Young Dubliners
▪ Aug. 25: Zongo All-Stars
▪ Sept. 1: Truth About Seafood
▪ Sept. 8: The Mother Corn Shuckers
The concerts take place each Friday beginning June 9. All concerts are free and run from 5 to 9 p.m.
