March 8, 2017 6:35 PM

Mark your calendars: Lineup for Concerts in the Plaza released

By Megan Henney

Summer must be right around the corner: This year’s lineup for San Luis Obispo’s 22nd annual Concerts in the Plaza series was released Wednesday.

The 14 bands — selected from a pool of more than 90 applicants — showcase an eclectic mix of music genres, ranging from reggae to jazz, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association.

▪  June 9: TROPO

▪  June 16: Fialta

▪  June 23: The Tipsy Gypsies

▪  June 30: Diego’s Umbrella

▪  July 7: Bear Market Riot

▪  July 14: The Kicks

▪  July 21: Moonshiner Collective

▪  July 28: Resination

▪  Aug. 4: Royal Jelly Jive

▪  Aug. 11: Damon Castillo Band

▪  Aug. 18: Young Dubliners

▪  Aug. 25: Zongo All-Stars

▪  Sept. 1: Truth About Seafood

▪  Sept. 8: The Mother Corn Shuckers

The concerts take place each Friday beginning June 9. All concerts are free and run from 5 to 9 p.m.

