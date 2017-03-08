5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, March 9, 2017

Art show: “Windows to the Soul”
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
10th annual Beacon Art Show presents the works of 44 Central Coast artists. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-7580.
Adventures with Nature
1:30 p.m.
Walk Along the Edge. Explore Estero Bay’s bluffs and beach, and observe the animals that live there. Bring binoculars. Meeting in the dirt parking lot 1 mile north of the end of the divided section of Highway 1, north of Cayucos. 805-548-0390. www.centralcoastparks.org.
Jazz performance
7 p.m.
Charlie Shoemake’s Central Coast Jazz Institute Series. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free; $15 donation. 805-927-3877. www.pewterploughplayhouse.org.
“When Butter Churns to Gold”
7 p.m.
Musical’s opening night. Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499. www.americanmelodrama.com.
7 p.m.
Musical comedy. San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St. $40 to $45. 805-786-2440. www.slolittletheatre.org.
