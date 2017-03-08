Good News about Connie Rose and Central Coast Funds for Children

Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club President Connie Rose has received the Excellence Award from Multiple District 4 California Lions Clubs International.
The award was presented in recognition and appreciation of exemplary leadership, dedication and service to the Lions of California and the International Association of Lions Clubs. The award includes a medallion and Resolution of Appreciation.
A Lion can receive this award one time.
SLO County
Central Coast Funds for Children has awarded the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County $3,000 for its Summer Meals Program.
When low-income children and teens no longer have access to free or reduced-priced meals they would normally get at school, the program fills that need to provide healthy meals for those at risk for experiencing hunger.
According to the Food Bank, the program provides up to 1,700 children and teens with one or more free meals (breakfast, lunch, and/or snack).
The meals are distributed at schools, youth programs, summer camps, libraries, and affordable housing communities.
