Here’s why you heard booms and rumbles Tuesday in North County

If you heard loud noises in Atascadero, Paso Robles and other areas of North County on Tuesday evening, there’s no need to fret, San Luis Obispo County officials say.
Camp Roberts, a base for the California National Guard located north of Paso Robles, was doing range training for several hours, said San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Aaron Nix.
The base told the Sheriff’s Office that it was doing explosive ordinance disposal work, Nix said.
“They were probably getting rid of an ordinance or may have just been doing range training,” he said. “It’s not uncommon for there to be explosions on that base.”
North County residents on Facebook reported hearing the booms Tuesday. One video showed a home’s windows shaking.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
