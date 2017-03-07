Local

March 7, 2017 2:44 PM

5 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, March 8

Tribune staff

Trekking-Pole Hike

10 a.m.

Take a 2-mile hike to practice efficient use of trekking poles. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. www.sierraclub.org/santa-lucia. 805-458-5575.

Intertidal Life at Hazard Reef

1 to 4 p.m.

Learn some geology while walking through coastal scrub and sand dunes to see seaweeds and marine animals. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.

Meteorologist John Lindsey

5 to 6 p.m.

Join a weather discussion with local expert John Lindsey. Shell Beach Public Library, 230 Leeward Ave., Shell Beach. Free. 805-781-4796.

Jill Knight plus Tim Jackson

6 to 8 p.m.

Local favorite Jill Knight and Tim Jackson will kick off the monthly concert series called Wine-Down Wednesdays. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. $15. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2866244. 805-226-8881.

Body Awareness and Movement Meditation

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This class will cover open-eyes meditation, flowing with the spirit through recognizing subtle body movement and going with the flow, and embodiment through poses. Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. $15. 707-266-8945.

