March 7, 2017 11:08 AM

911 service outage affecting SLO County Verizon customers

By Gabby Ferreira

Verizon customers in San Luis Obispo County could not dial 911 in an emergency late Tuesday morning because of an outage.

Customers received the alert that Verizon’s cellular 911 system was down at about 10:30 a.m.

It was unclear what caused the 911 system outage or when the system would be restored. Anyone experiencing an emergency situation should call their police or fire departments directly, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency advised in a tweet.

“The safety of our customers is our utmost priority. Our network engineers and technicians are working with 911 officials in San Luis Obispo County to ensure prompt restoration of 911 services to cellphones,” wrote Heidi Flato, a spokeswoman for Verizon, in an email.

Verizon customers in San Luis Obispo can call 805-781-7312 in an emergency, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Here’s a countywide list of who to call in an emergency, courtesy of the Office of Emergency Services:

San Luis Obispo

Police: 805-781-7317

Fire: 805-781-7380

Morro Bay

Police: 805-772-6225

Fire: 805-772-6242

Atascadero

Police: 805-461-5051

Fire: 805-466-5070

Paso Robles

Police: 805-237-6464

Fire: 805-227-7560

Pismo Beach

Police and fire: 805-773-2208

Grover Beach

Police: 805-473-4511

Fire: 805-473-5490

Arroyo Grande

Police: 805-473-5110

Fire: 805-473-5490

California Highway Patrol

805-593-3300

San Luis Obispo County Fire/Cal Fire

805-543-4244

Cal Poly Police Department

805-756-2281

Cuesta College Police Department

805-546-3205

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

