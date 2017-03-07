911 service outage affecting SLO County Verizon customers

Verizon customers in San Luis Obispo County could not dial 911 in an emergency late Tuesday morning because of an outage.
Customers received the alert that Verizon’s cellular 911 system was down at about 10:30 a.m.
It was unclear what caused the 911 system outage or when the system would be restored. Anyone experiencing an emergency situation should call their police or fire departments directly, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency advised in a tweet.
“The safety of our customers is our utmost priority. Our network engineers and technicians are working with 911 officials in San Luis Obispo County to ensure prompt restoration of 911 services to cellphones,” wrote Heidi Flato, a spokeswoman for Verizon, in an email.
Verizon customers in San Luis Obispo can call 805-781-7312 in an emergency, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Here’s a countywide list of who to call in an emergency, courtesy of the Office of Emergency Services:
San Luis Obispo
Police: 805-781-7317
Fire: 805-781-7380
Morro Bay
Police: 805-772-6225
Fire: 805-772-6242
Atascadero
Police: 805-461-5051
Fire: 805-466-5070
Paso Robles
Police: 805-237-6464
Fire: 805-227-7560
Pismo Beach
Police and fire: 805-773-2208
Grover Beach
Police: 805-473-4511
Fire: 805-473-5490
Arroyo Grande
Police: 805-473-5110
Fire: 805-473-5490
California Highway Patrol
San Luis Obispo County Fire/Cal Fire
Cal Poly Police Department
Cuesta College Police Department
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
