A place to rest and remember: Two benches dedicated in Los Osos

Celebrate Los Osos, a volunteer community organization, obtained a grant from San Luis Obispo County to build and install two concrete and pipe wood benches in Los Osos recently.
One of the benches was installed at the Mid-Town Restoration Site, on county Public Works land across from the Los Osos Community Park. The second bench was installed at the Pasadena Drive public beach access point between Baywood Way and Santa Ysabel Avenue in Baywood Park.
The bench at Pasadena Drive was dedicated Saturday to the memory of the late Bill Morem, a longtime reporter and editor for The Tribune.
