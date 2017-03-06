SLO County supervisors consider sending feds a strong message on offshore oil drilling

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach Pause

2:41 Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" '

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:35 Chumash Heritage Marine Sanctuary supporters lobby supervisors

2:36 Big West basketball: Cal Poly falls to UC Santa Barbara in regular season finale