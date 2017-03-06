SLO’s new high-tech buses have Wi-Fi, hand sanitizers and more

Three high-tech buses are joining San Luis Obispo’s fleet, marked by an unveiling this Thursday, the city said Monday in a news release.
The environmentally friendly buses, which are replacing three 16-year-old buses, will feature a new paint scheme, Wi-Fi, hand sanitizers and an “onboard video infotainment system,” among other amenities, the city said. The buses were built by the California-based Gillig Inc. and feature better fuel economy and the newest emission reduction technology, according to the city.
The city purchased the buses with the aid of a $1.1 million grant from the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program, facilitated by the Federal Transit Administration, SLO Regional Transit Authority and the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments.
The buses will be unveiled in a ceremony at Mission Plaza from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday. After that, they will be parked on Chorro Street at Higuera until 9 p.m. for the Downtown SLO Farmers Market, according to transit assistant Megan Cutler.
