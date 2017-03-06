4 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, March 7

Yukata Kimono Workshop
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Experience the artistry and symbolism of Japanese textiles with master kimono maker Tsuyo Onodera and Maki Aizawa. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Registration $600 to $650. 805-543-8562.
Birding the Boardwalk
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Adventures With Nature: Enjoy a stroll while identifying shorebirds and more. Easy walk, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
50 Plus Yoga Class
1 to 2 p.m.
Meeting Tuesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. at Centennial Park banquet room A in Paso Robles. Register online at www.prcity.com/recreation or in person. 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $45 per month or eight lessons for $85. 760-382-3560.
Senior Peer Counseling Training
1 to 4 p.m.
Wilshire Senior Peer Counseling offers empathetic listening and guidance by professionally trained volunteer counselors who help seniors navigate the ups and downs of life challenges. Wilshire Health and Community Services Inc., 285 South St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-547-7025.
