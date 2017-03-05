SLO IHOP offering free pancakes with donations to Central Coast hospital

This Tuesday, make a donation and get free pancakes at IHOP.
In honor of National Pancake Day, the IHOP at 212 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo will offer a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to guests when they make a donation to Cottage Children’s Medical Center in Santa Barbara.
The hospital is a member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which partners with IHOP for this event. The fundraiser has raised about $15 million for medical equipment, programs and life-saving treatment for young patients since 2006, according to a news release.
Free pancakes will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
