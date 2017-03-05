Government meetings in SLO County for the week of March 6

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Consider 2016 General Plan annual report.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Adopt proposed water and wastewater rate increase; consider ordinance for operation and regulation of commercial medical cannabis uses.
Grover Beach Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-473-4520. Consider permits for two-story, single-family residence on Ritchie Road and two-unit, two-story planned unit development at North Fifth Street; consider amending use permit restricting acceptance of donations at existing Goodwill store; annual report on status of General Plan.
Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees. Meets Tuesday. 805-474-3000. Approve contracts for work on Judkins Middle School’s modular classrooms; approve contracts for re-roofing and canopy repair at Harloe Elementary and welding facility and ag classrooms at Nipomo High School; disclose collective bargaining agreements between district and California School Employee Association, and district and Lucia Mar Unified School District; approve tentative agreement and memo of understanding between district and Classified School Employees Association.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-772-6200. Conditional Use Permit consideration of nonconforming Auto Body Builders auto-body repair shop use on Jamaica Street; permitting review to allow two new single-family houses on a vacant lot at 1128 and 1138 Market Ave.; Coastal Development Permit and Conditional Use Permit Request for a single-family residence at at 530 Morro Ave.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Amend project grant agreement between NCSD and Nipomo Chamber of Commerce for solid waste removal; award grant funds to Achievement House Inc. for solid waste removal.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Consider update and direction on capital project efforts.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider a draft of the library strategic plan and the quarterly budget report; approve two oak tree removal permits, one on Experimental Station Road, another on Kleck Road.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Receive community recommendations for Urban County of San Luis Obispo 2015-19 Consolidated Plan and the 2017 Action Plan; review taxi regulations and impact of ridesharing services on city; appropriate funds to support 2017 Amgen Tour of California Bike Race.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7100. Rental Housing Inspection Program repeal; code enforcement priorities for complaint-driving activities; joint powers agreement for groundwater sustainability; community development block grant recommendations.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider taking the initial actions to form a Community Facilities District.
