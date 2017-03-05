4 things to do in SLO County on Monday, March 6

Mind Walk: John Muir
10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
Educator Frank Helling performs his living history “A Visit with John Muir,” bringing the famed naturalist to life. Morro Bay Veterans’ Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. Free, $3 to CCSPA nonmembers. 805-772-2694.
Meeting on Homelessness
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Several speakers who oversee services in neighboring communities, such as safe parking, warming shelters and community dinners, will address their programs. South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-0654.
The 131ers
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Indie-folk-rock that frequently draws comparisons to “classic Americana.” Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero No. 5, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-8388.
Gemstone Exhibit
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Over 20 different varieties and 230 different gemstones including fire obsidian, iris agate, zincite, lodolite and many more. I Love Rocks, 3970 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-710-3970.
