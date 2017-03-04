One person airlifted after two-car crash on Highway 1 near Harmony

One person was airlifted to the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center after involvement in a car crash Saturday afternoon near Harmony, hospital spokesman Ron Yukelson said.
The two-car crash occurred on Highway 1 south of Harmony Valley Road at approximately 2 p.m., a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.
Both CHP and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office responded to the crash.
The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown, the dispatcher said. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
As of 5:30 p.m., the scene was cleared of the crash.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
