Grover Beach considering raising its water rates

Grover Beach is considering raising water rates over the next year, doing away with tiered rates that charge more for higher water users.
At its meeting Monday, the Grover Beach City Council will consider increasing water rates by 25 percent starting April 1 and another 25 percent in October. The rates would then increase by 6 percent annually thereafter.
City Manager Matt Bronson said the change comes after a 2015 ruling made it inadvisable for cities and water utilities to use tiered water rates unless the agency can prove that it costs more to provide the water to those higher users.
The increases will also bring the city’s rates from the lowest in the county to slightly below average, he said, costing ratepayers about $10 more per month. The wastewater portion of residents’ bill would also increase by about $1 per billing cycle (or every two months).
If approved, the rate increase would bring in an estimated $146,000 in the current fiscal year, and $1.1 million next year, according to a staff report. If more than half of property owners protest the change, it would not go into effect.
