5 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, March 5

Joseph Seyedan
1 to 3 p.m.
Coalesce Bookstore and The G. Roger Bailey Classical Guitar Scholarship invite you to a concert with Joseph Seyedan. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $15. 805-772-2880.
Auburn’s Hannah Jane
1 to 4 p.m.
Hannah Jane is a singer, multi-instrumentalist and composer often compared with her heroes: Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, Norah Jones and Sara Bareilles. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.
Poetry at the Steynberg
3 to 5 p.m.
Featured poets are Lance Lee of Los Angeles and Nixson Borah of Atascadero with an open reading to follow. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.
Community Band Concert
3 to 5 p.m.
Playing favorites of choral and folk music such as Irish washerwomen, highlights from the “Sound of Music,” variations on a Korean folk song and English folk song suite. Atascadero Bible Church, 6225 Atascadero Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-440-0144.
Hilary and Dmitriy cello-piano duo
4 to 5:30 p.m.
The concert features some of the greatest music composed for cello and piano, including sonatas by Beethoven, Brahms and Franck. Atascadero Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Single tickets: $30 adult, $27 senior, $15 student. 805-235-0687.
