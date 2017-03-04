Bundle up: Colder weather — and possible mountain snow — coming to SLO County

Enjoy the sunshine while you can: Snow and more rain could be on the way to San Luis Obispo County.
A fast moving cold front, brought on by a cold upper level lower pressure system and upper level winds, will cause temperatures to dip as low as the 40s or 50s on Sunday, PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey said.
That cold front will likely usher in additional rainfall — Lindsey predicted the county will receive between .25 to .33 inches of rain — and snow.
A light dusting of snow, no more than an inch, will accumulate on the mountains as low as 2,500 feet Sunday, Lindsey said.
Though last week’s snow on the Santa Lucia Mountains melted quickly, Lindsey said this anticipated snowfall will be more persistent because of lower temperatures. But not too persistent: By Wednesday or Thursday, Lindsey said temperatures could reach as high as the 80s because of strong Santa Lucia offshore winds developing.
“Quite a whiplash in weather patterns there, you know,” he said.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
