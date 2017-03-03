Arroyo Grande Mayor Jim Hill says he didn’t violate Brown Act

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:31 Take a drive from Cayucos to San Luis Obispo — in 90 seconds

1:31 SLO Friends of the Library hosting huge book sale

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

0:57 131-year-old Camp Arroyo Grande is for sale

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis