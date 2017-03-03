Voters elect new Templeton advisory group delegates

Voters on Thursday elected an incumbent, two new delegates and an alternate to the Templeton Area Advisory Group.
Christopher Cobey finished first with 34 votes at an election held Thursday in the Templeton Community Services District Board room. Incumbent Bob Bejarano came in second with 28 votes, followed by Matthew Parker with 21 votes and Joel Woodruff with 15.
As the top vote-getters, Cobey, Bejarano and Parker will serve two-year terms. Woodruff will serve a one-year term as a non-voting alternate.
The nine-person board, composed of seven delegates and two alternates, makes recommendations on planning and land use issues to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors and other agencies.
Delegates will appoint the remaining alternate. Applicants must be registered voters living within Templeton Unified School District boundaries.
Applicants should email templetonaag@gmail.com or express interest at the next TAAG meeting on March 16 at 7 p.m. in the Templeton Community Services District Board room, 420 Crocker St.
