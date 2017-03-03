5 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, March 4

1:31 Take a drive from Cayucos to San Luis Obispo — in 90 seconds Pause

0:38 Tom Villa rehearses for 30th annual Phyllis' Musical Revue at Madonna Inn

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:31 SLO Friends of the Library hosting huge book sale

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery