March 3, 2017 1:29 PM

5 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, March 4

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Joe Craven and The Sometimers

5 to 8:30 p.m.

Instrumentation includes upright and electric bass, various guitars, Dobro, lap steel, mandolin, octave mandolin, fiddle and cowbell. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. $20 at the door. 805-215-3238.

Jordan Miller

7 to 8:15 p.m., 9 to 10:15 p.m.

Cal Poly’s late-night, satirical comedy show made for students, by students hosted by Jordan Miller. Baker Science Building, Cal Poly, 180 Poly View Drive, San Luis Obispo. $5 to $15. 805-766-0243.

Shadowlands

7:30 p.m.

Ethereal folk-pop quartet based in California. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. $20. 805-927-8190.

Paula Poundstone

8 p.m.

Known for her honesty and an off-kilter view of the world. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $130 plus ticketing fees. www.paulapoundstone.com.

Sugaray Rayford

8 to 11 p.m.

The San Luis Obispo Blues Society presents Sugaray Rayford Band. San Luis Obispo Vets Hall, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $25; $20 for Blues Society members. 805-544-3261.

