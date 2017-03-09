Watch 10-year-old Mia Beck show how to make a balloon sword

Mia Beck, 10, may be young, but she's already making balloon figures and teaching crafts. Watch her make a balloon sword here.
Joe Johnston The Tribune

Local

'A Day Without a Woman' march in SLO

Dawn Addis, with Women's March SLO, talks about the significance of the "Day Without a Woman" event held at Mission Plaza on International Women's Day. Hundreds attended, sharing a few minutes of silence in the plaza.

Local

Celebrate Los Osos installs two new benches in town

The Los Osos community-based organization Celebrate Los Osos obtained a San Luis Obispo County grant for two concrete and wood benches. One is installed in the Mid-Town Restoration Site and the other, which is dedicated to the late journalist Bill Morem, is located at the Pasadena Drive public beach access in Baywood Park.

Local

New features await visitors at renovated downtown SLO library

The San Luis Obispo City-County Library reopens Saturday, March 4, 2017, after closing for renovations in October. The library has significantly more space for children and teens, and the third floor is now open for public use. Chris Barnickel, SLO County libraries director, talks about what visitors can expect to see at the renovated facility.

Local

Locals strut their stuff for 30th annual Phyllis’ Musical Revue in SLO

The 30th annual Phyllis’ Musical Revue and Fashion Show kicked off with its trademark style and flair Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo. Local personalities strutted their stuff on the catwalk, performed dance routines and sang musical numbers for an adoring crowd. The yearly event benefits the Women’s Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo County.

Local

Atascadero's Charles Paddock Zoo has its bronze tiger back

The Charles Paddock Zoo’s 1,700-pound bronze tiger is back after a thorough cleaning and refurbishing. The sculpture was hoisted into place at the Atascadero zoo on Thursday, March 2, 2017. Genesis Bronze in Paso Robles revamped the statue, which has had a home at the zoo for 25 years.

Editor's Choice Videos