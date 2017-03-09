Watch 10-year-old Mia Beck show how to make a balloon sword

Dawn Addis, with Women's March SLO, talks about the significance of the "Day Without a Woman" event held at Mission Plaza on International Women's Day. Hundreds attended, sharing a few minutes of silence in the plaza.
Police are looking for two men who they believe stole from several cars in San Luis Obispo early Monday, March 6, 2017. One resident of Cucaracha Court caught the two men peering into cars in their driveway on surveillance video.
The Los Osos community-based organization Celebrate Los Osos obtained a San Luis Obispo County grant for two concrete and wood benches. One is installed in the Mid-Town Restoration Site and the other, which is dedicated to the late journalist Bill Morem, is located at the Pasadena Drive public beach access in Baywood Park.
Betty Long, the 86-year-old Grover Beach woman who survived a fatal attack by two dogs owned by former Grover Beach police officer Alex Geiger, returned home this week following shoulder replacement surgery. The December 13, 2016, attack killed Long’s neighbor, 64-year-old David Fear, who came to her aid during the attack.
The San Luis Obispo City-County Library reopens Saturday, March 4, 2017, after closing for renovations in October. The library has significantly more space for children and teens, and the third floor is now open for public use. Chris Barnickel, SLO County libraries director, talks about what visitors can expect to see at the renovated facility.
The 30th annual Phyllis’ Musical Revue and Fashion Show kicked off with its trademark style and flair Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo. Local personalities strutted their stuff on the catwalk, performed dance routines and sang musical numbers for an adoring crowd. The yearly event benefits the Women’s Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo County.
Tom Villa sings the chorus of "Come Fly Away" at a rehearsal for Phyllis' Musical Revue. The Revue is scheduled for Friday, March 3rd, and Saturday, March 4th, 2017, at the Madonna Expo Building. The 30th annual show benefits the Women’s Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo.
Enjoy the beautiful coastal scenery along Highway 1 in this timelapse drive from Cayucos to downtown San Luis Obispo. Look out for Morro Rock on the right-hand side as you zoom past the Pacific Ocean and marvel at the green, rain-soaked hillsides of SLO County.
The Charles Paddock Zoo’s 1,700-pound bronze tiger is back after a thorough cleaning and refurbishing. The sculpture was hoisted into place at the Atascadero zoo on Thursday, March 2, 2017. Genesis Bronze in Paso Robles revamped the statue, which has had a home at the zoo for 25 years.