After leaving in November, Scott Dawson to return as dean of Cal Poly business college

Scott Dawson, who resigned as dean of Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of Business last November after his wife’s death, will return to that position June 1.
Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong hailed Dawson’s return in a statement released Thursday morning, saying he’s pleased that Orfalea “will once again benefit from (Dawson’s) visionary leadership.”
Dawson’s two-year tenure as dean of the business college was cut short when his wife, Bridget, died when she was hit by a car while cycling on Highway 227. He moved back to Portland to be near family and friends.
Associate Dean Kevin Lertwachara has served as interim dean since Dawson’s departure and was in charge of the search committee to find a permanent replacement.
“However, before any candidate interviews took place, Dawson reached out to Cal Poly to express his interest in returning,” according to Cal Poly.
“We continue to believe that Scott is the right person to lead the Orfalea College of Business and build upon its successes, and we are thrilled that we will have him back on campus.” Cal Poly Provost Kathleen Enz Finken said in a statement.
Before becoming dean in August 2014, Dawson spent about three decades working at Portland State University’s School of Business Administration.
When Dawson arrives, Lertwachera will resume his previous role as associate dean for the college’s undergraduate program.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler
Comments