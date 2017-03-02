Bronze tiger is back greeting guests at Atascadero zoo

Its golden eyes gleaming, the Charles Paddock Zoo’s 1,700-pound bronze tiger is back welcoming visitors after a thorough cleaning and refurbishing.
The sculpture was hoisted into place inside the flamingo enclosure Thursday morning following several weeks of work at Genesis Bronze in Paso Robles.
The tiger was removed from the Atascadero zoo in November to restore the finish that had been dulled by 25 years of weather. It was set to return in February, but rain pushed back the date to this week.
Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo is soliciting donations for the $8,500 cost to remove, clean and return the statue. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the zoo at 9305 Pismo Ave. in Atascadero. Checks should be made out to Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo and the donation marked “tiger makeover” to get a tax deduction.
The zoo will host a “Welcome Back” party for the tiger Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact Terrie Banish at 805-470-3490 or email tbanish@atascadero.org.
Comments