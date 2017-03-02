Local

5 things to do in SLO County on Friday, March 3

Fish Fry

4 to 7 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Church will be hosting five fish fries during Lent. Stop by for fish and chips and coleslaw. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 501 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $7 to $13. 805-489-2680.

The ABBA Show

7 p.m.

Performed by internationally acclaimed impersonators. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $15 to $17 plus ticketing fees.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

7 to 10:30 p.m.

The son of Willie Nelson. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $18/20. 805-541-0657. http://www.promiseofthereal.com/.

Elizabeth Etta

7 to 9 p.m.

Elizabeth Etta will close the show with her mesmerizing voice and a collection of songs from her new release, “And So She Sang”. The Porch Cafe, 22322 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-438-3376.

Scott Amendola & Wil Blades

8 to 10:30 p.m.

These two Young Turks of the San Francisco jazz scene are bringing the organ-drum duo into the 21st century. Dunbar Brewing, 2200 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. $20 general admission, $15 students and Jazz Federation Members. 805-550-0533.

