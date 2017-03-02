5 things to do in SLO County on Friday, March 3

Fish Fry
4 to 7 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Church will be hosting five fish fries during Lent. Stop by for fish and chips and coleslaw. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 501 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $7 to $13. 805-489-2680.
The ABBA Show
7 p.m.
Performed by internationally acclaimed impersonators. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $15 to $17 plus ticketing fees.
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
7 to 10:30 p.m.
The son of Willie Nelson. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $18/20. 805-541-0657. http://www.promiseofthereal.com/.
Elizabeth Etta
7 to 9 p.m.
Elizabeth Etta will close the show with her mesmerizing voice and a collection of songs from her new release, “And So She Sang”. The Porch Cafe, 22322 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-438-3376.
Scott Amendola & Wil Blades
8 to 10:30 p.m.
These two Young Turks of the San Francisco jazz scene are bringing the organ-drum duo into the 21st century. Dunbar Brewing, 2200 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. $20 general admission, $15 students and Jazz Federation Members. 805-550-0533.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
