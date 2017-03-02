Nipomo CSD changes law firms for 1st time in 20 years

The Nipomo Community Services District Board of Directors approved an agreement with Richards, Watson and Gershon for legal services at its Feb. 22 meeting.
The contract represents the first time the district has switched its general legal counsel in 20 years. Prior to that, Shipsey and Seitz provided general counsel services for the district.
The board made the decision because of “changing legal needs of the district,” according to a news release.
RW&G has represented public agencies for more than 60 years with offices around California, including a newly opened office in San Luis Obispo. The firm has provided special counsel services to the district since 1999.
Under the agreement, Whitney McDonald will serve as general counsel and James Markman as assistant general counsel.
Compensation will be $210 per hour for general services, such as attending board meetings or preparing resolutions and legal documents, and $275 per hour for special services, such as representing the district at administrative proceedings before other public agencies.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments